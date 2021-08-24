Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,552 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

