CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,983,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CF opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.