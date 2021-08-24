Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

