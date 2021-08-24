Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.