Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,409 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.