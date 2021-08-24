Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,950 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,045 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SXT opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.