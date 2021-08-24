Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

