Financial Analysis: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 42.51 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.89 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -31.79

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.20%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 41.72%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,096.41% -82.25% -72.00% Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13%

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.