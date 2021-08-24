Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 418 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

