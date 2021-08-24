Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,624 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

