Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 95,731 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of The Macerich worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,309 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,169,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

