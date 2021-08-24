Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Buys 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15.
Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $977.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
