Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine Buys 150,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $977.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

