Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,692 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of TTEC worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,948 shares of company stock worth $5,508,819. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.