Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.29 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBIO opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

