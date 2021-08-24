$147.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report sales of $147.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $166.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $5,697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $10,215,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

