Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $34,000 Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Stepan by 15.0% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

SCL stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.44. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

