150 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $215.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

