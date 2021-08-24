CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 364.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 111.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 32.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

KMX stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

