Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

