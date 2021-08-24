State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $238,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $179,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 154,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

