Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $31,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.39. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

