State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.