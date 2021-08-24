Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,789,157. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $512.72 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $527.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.