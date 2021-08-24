Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $930,630.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $672,315.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $1,029,625.17.

ALRM stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.