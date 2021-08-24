Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIX stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.