Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.13. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.