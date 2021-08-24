Citadel Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $390.62 million, a P/E ratio of -257.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

