13,470 Shares in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.99. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. Analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.