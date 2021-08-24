Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambow Education by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBO stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -18.56.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

