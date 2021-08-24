Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOP opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

