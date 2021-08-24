Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

MBRX stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.94. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

