China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) by 157.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of China HGS Real Estate worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGSH opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02. China HGS Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

