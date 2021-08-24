28,144 Shares in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PETZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TDH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TDH by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TDH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TDH stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64. TDH Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

