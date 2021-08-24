Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Townsquare Media worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 65.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.