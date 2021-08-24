Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Townsquare Media worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 65.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Townsquare Media Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
