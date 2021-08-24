56,250 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUCKU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

