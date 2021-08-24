Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.38.

MLNK stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

