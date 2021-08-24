Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,130.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,133.18.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

