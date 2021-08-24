Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.