Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 62,061 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,061 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $251.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.