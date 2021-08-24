3,751 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,834,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ PI opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

