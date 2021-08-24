Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,703 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MFA Financial by 187.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 98.4% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 132,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,860 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MFA Financial by 68.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

