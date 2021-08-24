Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 47.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $1,898,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

