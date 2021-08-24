Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.