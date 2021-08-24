Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

