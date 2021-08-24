Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CBIZ by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 149,911 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

