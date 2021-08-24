13,503 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

