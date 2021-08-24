Morgan Stanley Sells 520,936 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Verra Mobility worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,429,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

