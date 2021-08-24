Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,285 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.51% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.