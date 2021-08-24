Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

