Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Cato worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CATO opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

