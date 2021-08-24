Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,491 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 67.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 212,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $248,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

